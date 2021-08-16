Grand Junction Weather Forecast
GRAND JUNCTION, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 97 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 18
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
