Demario Davis finds his spot on the NFL Network Top 100 Players of 2021

By Kade Kistner
 5 days ago
Demario Davis is among a number of New Orleans Saints to find themselves on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2021 list. Davis comes in a No. 64, which is impressive considering he is 32-years-old and still in the middle of a career renaissance.

Davis has been an a consistent force his entire pro career, in large part due to his versatile skillset and availability. Davis has never missed a game in his career spanning nine seasons, many of which were with the New York Jets prior to his arrival in New Orleans.

The linebacker lands on this list for what he has been for the Saints over the last few seasons. Since stepping into the New Orleans locker room in 2018, Davis has helped transform the defensive culture of the franchise. More importantly, he has stepped up into a leadership position.

With quarterback and paragon Drew Brees newly retired, Davis’ role on the team has become that much more magnified this season. While the top-100 list is often fraught with puzzling placements and blatant omissions, it did get one right in including Davis. Arguably, he should be higher if not for his play than for what he provides for this team off the field.

