Central PA Humane Society hosting fundraiser to get animals noticed

By Tiffany Rizzo
WTAJ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Animal shelters across the United States are working to get the un-noticed animals, noticed through a project called Jordan’s Way. The Central PA Humane Society said they are going to be doing this through a fundraiser that will be streamed on Facebook Live, showing off the animals that have been in the shelter the longest. The event is Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be streaming live on Facebook.

www.wearecentralpa.com

Comments / 1

Comments / 1

