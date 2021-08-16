Central PA Humane Society hosting fundraiser to get animals noticed

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Animal shelters across the United States are working to get the un-noticed animals, noticed through a project called Jordan’s Way. The Central PA Humane Society said they are going to be doing this through a fundraiser that will be streamed on Facebook Live, showing off the animals that have been in the shelter the longest. The event is Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be streaming live on Facebook.