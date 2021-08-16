San Angelo Daily Weather Forecast
SAN ANGELO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
