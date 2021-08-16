Daily Weather Forecast For College Station
COLLEGE STATION, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
