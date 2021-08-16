Cancel
Bend, OR

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Bend Journal
Bend Journal
 5 days ago

(BEND, OR) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bend:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bSy2BUC00

  • Monday, August 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Bend Journal

Bend Journal

Bend, OR
68
Followers
178
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bend Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

