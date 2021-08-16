Redding Weather Forecast

REDDING, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Smoke during the day; while smoke then haze overnight High 107 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 26 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Haze High 97 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 22 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 99 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.