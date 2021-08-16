4-Day Weather Forecast For Chico
CHICO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy smoke then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 106 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0