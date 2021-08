We’re used to seeing D.C. United being involved in a game where one team is short-handed, but ends up posing a more difficult problem than expected for their opponent. Last night was another one of those, but United wasn’t the overachiever on the field. That was CF Montreal, who despite missing over half of their starters forced United to dig deep to get a 2-1 win on goals from Andy Najar and Ola Kamara.