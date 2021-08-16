Weather Forecast For Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 86 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 86 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



