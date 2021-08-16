Tuscaloosa Weather Forecast
TUSCALOOSA, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
