Tuscaloosa Weather Forecast

TUSCALOOSA, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 91 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 89 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



