4-Day Weather Forecast For Provo
PROVO, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 98 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 97 °F, low 63 °F
- 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0