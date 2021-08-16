A rainy Monday in Asheville — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(ASHEVILLE, NC) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Asheville Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Asheville:

Monday, August 16 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog overnight High 81 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Patchy fog then light rain during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 81 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 82 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.