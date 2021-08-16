Daily Weather Forecast For Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 78 °F Windy: 18 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 83 °F, low 78 °F Windy: 21 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 78 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 85 °F, low 78 °F Light wind



