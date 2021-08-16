Daily Weather Forecast For Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 78 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 78 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 78 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 85 °F, low 78 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
