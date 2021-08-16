Daily Weather Forecast For Abilene
ABILENE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 74 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0