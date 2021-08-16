Weather Forecast For Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
