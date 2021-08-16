4-Day Weather Forecast For Rochester
ROCHESTER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
