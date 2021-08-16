Bethlehem Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BETHLEHEM, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
