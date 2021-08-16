Yakima Weather Forecast
YAKIMA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
