Daily Weather Forecast For Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Isolated rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
