Weather Forecast For Billings

BILLINGS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas Of Smoke High 99 °F, low 66 °F 7 to 18 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 96 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 16 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 64 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.