Daily Weather Forecast For Cumming

CUMMING, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 86 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 87 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



