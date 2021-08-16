Daily Weather Forecast For Cumming
CUMMING, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
