3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Santa Barbara
(SANTA BARBARA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Santa Barbara. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Santa Barbara:
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 75 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 72 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0