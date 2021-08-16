Santa Maria Weather Forecast

SANTA MARIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 68 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 70 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 69 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 71 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.