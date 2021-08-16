4-Day Weather Forecast For Killeen
KILLEEN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0