4-Day Weather Forecast For Columbia
COLUMBIA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
