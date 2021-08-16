Daily Weather Forecast For Melbourne
MELBOURNE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 78 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
