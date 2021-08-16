Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(SPRINGFIELD, IL) A sunny Monday is here for Springfield, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Springfield:

Monday, August 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.