Daily Weather Forecast For Yuma

YUMA, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny during the day; while patchy blowing dust overnight High 106 °F, low 87 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 104 °F, low 85 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 101 °F, low 82 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 100 °F, low 80 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.