Visalia Daily Weather Forecast

VISALIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight High 106 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 101 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 92 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.