Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

Rainy forecast for Las Cruces? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Las Cruces News Beat
Las Cruces News Beat
 5 days ago

(LAS CRUCES, NM) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Las Cruces Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Las Cruces:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bSy0ECn00

  • Monday, August 16

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Las Cruces News Beat

Las Cruces News Beat

Las Cruces, NM
113
Followers
168
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Las Cruces News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Monday Business Watch

Algernon D'Ammassa with the Las Cruces Sun-News brings us the latest news. This week: Minimum wage work session held in Las Cruces, New Mexico event to showcase local food and products, and a new entertainment center is planned in Las Cruces.

Comments / 0

Community Policy