4-Day Weather Forecast For Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of very light rain then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
