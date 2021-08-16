Daily Weather Forecast For Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 92 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 93 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 93 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
