Daily Weather Forecast For Fredericksburg
FREDERICKSBURG, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
