Arbuckle, CA

A hit-and-run accident killed a pedestrian on Interstate 5 near Hahn Road (Arbuckle, CA)

Nationwide Report
 5 days ago

On Saturday morning, a person was killed after being hit by a big rig on Interstate 5, close to Hahn Road.

According to the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place on northbound Interstate 5, south of Hahn Road at about 3:00 a.m. The preliminary reports showed that a big rig fatally struck a pedestrian walking on northbound Interstate 5.

The big rig escaped from the scene after the collision. Officials confirmed that the pedestrian lost their life in the accident. It is unknown if the pedestrian was using a crosswalk or not at the time of the crash. Authorities will release the identity of the deceased after notifying the next of kin.

The crash remains under review.

August 16, 2021

