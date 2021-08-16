Daily Weather Forecast For Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
