Topeka Daily Weather Forecast
TOPEKA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
