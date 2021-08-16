New Haven Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NEW HAVEN, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 80 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
