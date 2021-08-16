Daily Weather Forecast For York

YORK, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 81 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 85 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 86 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.