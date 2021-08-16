Goin' Up Camp: Aliquippa's offensive, defensive lines give new meaning to 'super size'
“Goin’ Up Camp” is a series that features notes, quotes and anecdotes from district preseason high school football camps. The 2021 graduating class at Aliquippa High School consisted of 39 students — boys and girls. Go to an Aliquippa football practice, look at the guys who put their hand onto the ground at the start of plays, and it’s a wonder how a school so small can have so many big players.www.post-gazette.com
Comments / 0