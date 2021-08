The king has returned to reclaim his throne. The T206 Honus Wagner baseball card again became the most expensive sports card when it sold for $6.6 million at auction on Sunday, according to Robert Edwards Auctions, which brokered the sale. The winning bid easily bested the previous record of $5.2 million, which was jointly held by Mickey Mantle and LeBron James’s rookie cards. If sports memorabilia collecting has a “holy grail,” it’s almost certainly the T206. The card was originally printed between 1909 and 1911 and came with American Tobacco Co. packs of cigarettes. More than a century later, only about five...