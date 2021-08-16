Daily Weather Forecast For Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
