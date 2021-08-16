Daily Weather Forecast For Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



