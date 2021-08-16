4-Day Weather Forecast For Worcester
WORCESTER, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly Cloudy
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0