Lily Bay Township Weather Forecast
LILY BAY TOWNSHIP, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0