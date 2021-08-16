Lily Bay Township Weather Forecast

LILY BAY TOWNSHIP, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 78 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



