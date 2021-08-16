Daily Weather Forecast For Yuma Proving Ground
YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while areas of blowing dust overnight
- High 102 °F, low 83 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 81 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
