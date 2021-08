To give you an idea of how difficult it is to forecast a rookie class any given year, one of the three finalists for the Calder Trophy a season ago (goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic, then of the Hurricanes, now of the Red Wings) was on waivers early last year. The names listed below are from all over the globe. Some have played briefly in the NHL already; others will begin this coming year in college. One thing is for sure; you'll be hearing a lot about these kids in the not too distant future.