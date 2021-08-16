Sawyers Bar Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SAWYERS BAR, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Smoke High 96 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Patchy Smoke High 91 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Patchy Smoke High 94 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.