Sawyers Bar Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SAWYERS BAR, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke
- High 96 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy Smoke
- High 91 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy Smoke
- High 94 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
