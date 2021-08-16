First Tech Federal Credit Union now open in City Place
First Tech Federal Credit Union is now open in City Place, located at 1701 City Plaza Drive, Ste. G-105, Spring, according to an Aug. 13 news release. Located in a 2,188-square-foot, street-level space, the 70-year-old financial institution is based in San Jose, California, and offers a range of financial services including traditional and online banking, mortgages, financial planning, various consumer loans and insurance services.communityimpact.com
Comments / 0