San Jose, CA

First Tech Federal Credit Union now open in City Place

By Hannah Zedaker
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 5 days ago
First Tech Federal Credit Union is now open in City Place, located at 1701 City Plaza Drive, Ste. G-105, Spring, according to an Aug. 13 news release. Located in a 2,188-square-foot, street-level space, the 70-year-old financial institution is based in San Jose, California, and offers a range of financial services including traditional and online banking, mortgages, financial planning, various consumer loans and insurance services.

Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

