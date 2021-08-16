4-Day Weather Forecast For Santa Nella
SANTA NELLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 104 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
