Weather Forecast For Sandy Valley

SANDY VALLEY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then haze overnight High 107 °F, low 81 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 104 °F, low 77 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



