Weather Forecast For Sandy Valley
SANDY VALLEY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then haze overnight
- High 107 °F, low 81 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 104 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0